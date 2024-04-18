Houston Astros Will Relive Heartbreaking 2019 World Series Loss Again Friday
The Houston Astros put together a dominant year in 2019, finishing with 107 wins and the best record out of any team in baseball.
As the No. 1 seed in the American League, they faced off against the Tampa Bay Rays in the Division Series, winning three games to two. Their ALCS was a little less stressful, winning 4-2 against the New York Yankees after dropping the first game of the series.
With the upstart Washington Nationals coming out of the National League, it looked like the Astros were going to bring home their franchise's second World Series championship.
Instead, they lost in heartbreaking fashion on their home field in Game 7 after returning back to Houston with a 3-2 lead.
It was certainly a series they were hoping to forget, but the Nationals aren't going to let that happen anytime soon.
According to Matt Young of The Houston Chronicle, Washington is having a five-year anniversary weekend starting Friday to celebrate their first championship in franchise history.
It just so happens that they are facing the Astros in a three-game slate this weekend.
On Friday, when Justin Verlander is making his season debut, the Nationals will have their usual night fireworks except it will be set to “2019 World Champion Music" to celebrate the occasion.
Then, the first 20,000 fans at Saturday's game will receive a replica World Series ring. A 2019 World Series video will be played prior to the game, and players from the 2019 team also will throw out the first pitch, call "Play Ball!" and be involved in the lineup card exchange at home plate.
Only three active Washington players were part of that championship-winning team, while Houston has seven players who were part of the heartbreaking loss.
Verlander, who is one of the seven active Astros players from 2019, will look to get some revenge with a great outing that gets his floundering team back on track.