How Houston Astros Could Find Free Agent Fit at First Base
At the moment, first base is a black hole for the Houston Astros.
José Abreu was so bad in his second year with the team that Houston chose to release him midway through the season and eat the remainder of his contract. Abreu hasn’t found a landing spot.
Jon Singleton has taken the majority of the at-bats, and his batting average is a serviceable .232 with nine home runs and 28 RBI. But it’s nowhere near the consistent power that the position demands.
The Astros have run their super-utility player, Mauricio Dubón, through there on occasion. A potential long-term solution could have been Joey Loperfido, but the Astros traded him at the deadline, along with two other young stars, for pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.
So, Houston may be more likely to address the position in free agency than it was an offseason ago. And the best first baseman set to hit the free-agent market is likely the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso. The New York Post called the Astros a “fit” for the sixth-year star’s services.
The right-handed hitting All-Star is playing on a $20.5 million deal with the Mets, which was agreed to in January so the two sides could avoid arbitration. But this is the final year the Mets have control of Alonso’s contract status.
As New York didn’t trade him at the deadline, it will be up to Mets owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns to try and keep him long-term.
Alonso’s agent is Scott Boras, who in spite of an underachieving offseason in representing clients like pitcher Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, is likely to drive a hard bargain for the hitter they call the “Polar Bear.”
The 29-year-old is having another fine season. He’s slugged 23 home runs and drive in 60 runs. After a slow start he’s boosted his batting average to .242.
The four-time All-Star and former National League Rookie of the Year has hit 215 home runs and driven in 558 runs. He’s also durable. The fewest games he’s played in a full season was the 152 he played in 2021.
Houston may also have something to its advantage that other teams don’t — Kyle Tucker.
The outfielder is a three-time All-Star and one of the top power hitters in the game, even though he hasn’t played since June thanks to a shin injury.
But he and Alonso go way back. Both are from Tampa, Fla., and both were teammates at Plant High School. Perhaps the pair would like a reunion?
Of course, that would require the Astros to get Tucker into a long-term extension, something the Astros have failed to do twice. Perhaps signing Alonso would grease the wheels a bit.