How to Watch Houston Astros and Guardians Friday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Houston Astros are firmly entrenched in their position heading into the 2024 postseason.
On Friday, they begin a three-game weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians, a team looking to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
The Astros will turn to righty Ronel Blanco (12-6, 2.88 ERA) on Friday as they look to play spoiler.
In his last start, Blanco allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine in six innings and picked up his 12th win of the season.
Blanco has has a spectacular month of September.
In four starts this month, the righty has pitched to a 0.95 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 22 strikeouts across 19 innings.
Houston is hopeful that the Blanco can continue that success with his start on Friday against a potential postseason opponent.
Here is how the Astros will line up on Friday:
1.) 2B Jose Altuve
2.) RF Kyle Tucker
3.) 3B Alex Bregman
4.) C Yainer Diaz
5.) 1B Victor Caratini
6.) DH Zach Dezenzo
7.) CF Jake Meyers
8.) LF Mauricio Dubon
9.) SS Grae Kessinger
SP Ronel Blanco
The Gurdians will counter with rookie lefty Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA).
In his last start, Cantillo allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out six in 4 1/3 innings.
Cantillo debuted for Cleveland on July 28th, and struggled to find his footing in his first five games.
Over his last three, however, he has been fantastic.
Cantillo has pitched to a 1.10 ERA in that time, with a 0.73 WHIP and 22 strikeouts across 16 1/3 innings while picking up the first two wins of his career in the Majors.
The Guardians hope that success continues on Friday as they still look to clinch home-field advantage throughout October.
Here is how Cleveland will line up on Friday:
1.) LF Steven Kwan
2.) DH Kyle Manzardo
3.) 3B Jose Ramirez
4.) 1B Josh Naylor
5.) CF Lane Thomas
6.) 2B Andres Gimenez
7.) RF Will Brennan
8.) C Bo Naylor
9.) SS Daniel Schneemann
SP Joey Cantillo
The first pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 7:10 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast nationally on MLB Network (out-of-market only) as well as on the Space City Home Network and Bally Sports Great Lakes.
Astros fans can listen to the game on KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2 or TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!