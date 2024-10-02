How to Watch Houston Astros and Tigers Wednesday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Houston Astros did not perform well in Game One of their American League Wild Card Series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday and now face elimination if they lose on Wednesday.
Teams are 8-0 in the Wild Card Series when winning Game One in the new format, which does not bode well for the Astros, but they have a chance to even the odds.
On the mound for Houston Wednesday will be righty Hunter Brown (11-9, 3.41 ERA).
In his last start of the regular season, Brown allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight in six innings and picked up his ninth loss of the year.
Brown pitched well down the stretch, pitching to a 2.17 ERA across 54 innings with a 1.00 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in nine starts over the last two months of the 2024 campaign.
The righty faced the Tigers twice during the regular season, allowing a combined one earned run on 10 hits and no walks while striking out 16 in 12 innings and going 1-0 in decisions for those starts.
The Astros will need another strong outing from Brown on Wednesday to help them avoid elimination.
Here is how Houston will line up for Game Two on Wednesday:
1.) 2B Jose Altuve
2.) RF Kyle Tucker
3.) DH Yordan Alvarez
4.) 3B Alex Bregman
5.) C Yainer Diaz
6.) 1B Victor Caratini
7.) SS Jeremy Pena
8.) LF Jason Heyward
9.) CF Chas McCormick
SP Hunter Brown
Detroit will counter with an opener in lefty Tyler Holton (7-2, 2.19 ERA).
After American League Triple Crown winner Tarik Skubal, the Tigers have a questionable pitching staff as they traded their other viable starter at the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline when they were still behind in the divisional and Wild Card races by a good margin.
Detroit will have a rough go of it in Game Two and, if necessary, Game Three, because of it, and will need strong outings from every pitcher in their bullpen to keep them in the game.
Here is how the Tigers will line up for Game Two on Wednesday:
1.) CF Parker Meadows
2.) DH Kerry Carpenter
3.) RF Matt Vierling
4.) LF Riley Greene
5.) 2B Colt Keith
6.) 1B Spencer Tokelson
7.) 3B Zach McKinstry
8.) SS Trey Sweeney
9.) C Jake Rogers
LHP Tyler Holton
The first pitch for Game Two of the American League Wild Card Series is scheduled for 2:32 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.
Astros fans can listen to the game on KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010, or ESPN Radio.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!