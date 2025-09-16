How Will Astros Handle Another Injury To Star Slugger Yordan Alvarez?
The Houston Astros went into chase mode for the first time since May 31 as they began the day a game behind the Seattle Mariners in the division. Monday's series kicked off what has been the most important one so far for the Astros, welcoming the Texas Rangers for three games.
Houston, currently holding the final American League Wild Card spot, entered Monday two games ahead of the Rangers. The Astros needed to take care of business this series to create more separation and gain ground on the Mariners. So far, so good in that regard, winning 6-3. However, it wasn't a completely successful evening.
Houston has been plagued by injuries all season. They have missed the likes of Jeremy Pena, Spencer Arrighetti, Josh Hader and Cristian Javier for large chunks of the season.
The most important player to miss time has been Yordan Alvarez. He has been a complete game changer since his return, but left Monday's game with a left ankle sprain. Without him, the offense takes a hit during the most important part of the season. Now, they need a band-aid, and quickly.
What Can Houston Do To Replace Alvarez in the Lineup?
In short, the Astros can't replace Yordan Alvarez. Since returning from a hand injury that landed him on the 60-day injured list, the three-time All-Star has been one of the best hitters in baseball. In 18 games, the slugger is slashing .369/.455/.596 with a 1.024 OPS, three home runs and nine RBI. His 181 wRC+ has been in the top 20 in baseball.
Alvarez is one of the best hitters in the league, so Houston might not be able to recreate those kinds of numbers. As of Monday night, there is no news on how severe the injury is, but Houston will likely use a mix of players if he were to miss extended time.
Alvarez has been playing a mix of left field and DH, so the usual names will be in the mix. Zach Cole has been excellent since making his debut on Friday. In 13 at-bats, the 25-year-old has six hits with two of them being home runs, including one in place of Alvarez on Monday. He has driven in seven runs in four games.
As long as Cole continues to swing a hot bat, he will remain in the lineup. With Cole taking a corner infield spot for now, right field becomes an open position. It will likely continue to be a platoon of Jesus Sanchez and Cam Smith.
Which Astros Need To Step Up For Yordan Alvarez?
Smith has had one of the worst second halves in all of baseball, hitting .158 with a .495 OPS in 44 games. He has hit only two home runs in the entire half. Though he has continued to struggle, he will continue to play due to Jesus Sanchez having some of the biggest platoon splits in baseball.
With a career .516 OPS versus lefties compared to a .780 against right-handers, the Astros will want to use Sanchez strictly against right-handed starters. Jose Altuve is also an option in the outfield. DH will be some mix of Taylor Trammell and the other three outfielders.
The biggest thing to watch for is the possible return of Brice Matthews should Alvarez need to be put back on the IL. Matthews is the most exciting bat in Houston's farm system, and this could give him another chance to get regular playing time in the Big Leagues.
He has only played 11 Major League games, but three of his five hits were home runs. At Triple-A this season, Matthews has 16 home runs and an .820 OPS. He will figure into the future of the team soon enough, so the Astros should let him prove himself every day at a time when the lineup needs it the most.
Houston had to live without Alvarez before, and now they'll have to do it again. They won't be able to fully replace his production, but they were able to keep ahead of the Mariners for a long time while shifting the outfield and DH spots around frequently.