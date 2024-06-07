Insider Shares What Houston Astros Will Do With Their Stars At Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros are about to enter a time period where they're going to have to make decisions they didn't think was even on the table when they got into camp ahead of Spring Training.
After bringing in Josh Hader, this team was seen as the clear-favorite to be representing the American League in the World Series once again.
That wasn't hard to imagine. They were one game away from reaching it in 2023 and seemingly upgraded their roster heading into this campaign.
However, the reality is they are another extended period of average play away from having to decide if they're actually going to become sellers at the trade deadline.
General manager Dana Brown has insisted they are not going deal any of their players, stating they are likely going to become buyers. Season-ending injuries to Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy certainly makes that almost a certainty.
Still, until the Astros are firmly back into the playoff picture instead of being 7.5 back of the AL West lead and 5.5 out of the third Wild Card spot like they are entering Friday, there will be speculation they could decide to pull the plug and start getting assets back in return.
Based on Brown's comments, that is very unlikely to happen, though.
This was emphasized by MLB insider Jon Heyman.
"[Alex] Bregman is heating up now. He's up to average stats after his very poor start. He's a very good hitter, an incredible third baseman ... I don't think they trade him. [Kyle] Tucker, no way they trade ... Framber [Valdez], I don't think so," he said.
That's certainly inline with what Brown has been saying even when Houston was looking completely lost as a team.
Unless the Astros are completely out of it by the July 30 deadline, it would be crazy to trade Kyle Tucker as he still has one more year of club control before he hits free agency. That's the same situation for their ace Framber Valdez.
If they wanted to get a return, Bregman is the obvious trade chip as he will become a free agent after this season where he's expected to land a massive contract on the open market that Houston likely won't be able to match.
But shipping him out seems unlikely, even if they continue to struggle.
He's a two-time World Series champion and one of the faces of this franchise.
The Astros have shown a willingness to let star players walk in the past, just look at Gerrit Cole, George Springer, and Carlos Correa, but it's clear this organization still believes they can win the World Series until the day they are officially eliminated.
Expect them to become buyers like Brown has hinted at all along.