Insider States Houston Astros Might Not Upgrade Key Position in Free Agency
The Houston Astros are entering the offseason with some clear needs across their roster.
The most pressing issue is trying to get Alex Bregman back on a long-term contract after they allowed him to hit free agency. They'll have an early chance to negotiate and work on a deal before other teams can, something the Astros will certainly take advantage of once the World Series ends.
Once that situation gets resolved, things will become more clear regarding what Houston will do, but until then, the only thing they can really do right now is plan for how they will operate if their star returns or decides to leave.
In the case of the former, the money it would take to re-sign Bregman likely limits what they can do to address the rest of the roster, and according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, that would mean they wouldn't pursue a first baseman.
"First base depends on what happens with Bregman. If the Astros sign Bregman, they'll continue to platoon at first base with Jon Singleton and Victor Caratini. Another name to watch is Zach Dezenzo ... who the club believes is close to being a key piece in the equation," he writes.
The possibility of using their No. 5 prospect more often in 2025 is something that has been discussed, especially since he got more work at first than third this past season.
How that might change if Bregman doesn't return will be seen, but what the insider is saying is the Astros would be comfortable utilizing the same strategy they had at that position when rotating multiple players on a platoon and availability basis.
That might not be what Houston fans want to hear, but the reality is unless owner Jim Crane is willing to be one of the top spenders in Major League Baseball, he's going to hover around the luxury tax threshold with the hopes he stays just under it.
Still, it's clear the Astros top priority is signing their franchise legend to a long-term deal and everything else will fall in place after that which includes keeping things the same at first base.