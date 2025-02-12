Is Beloved Houston Astros Star Too Low in Latest Player Rankings List?
MLB Network released its latest set of player rankings as part of the reveal of their Top 100 Right Now list, with the first half of the top 40 coming out on Tuesday night.
This portion of the group included only one member of the Houston Astros, but that was the heart and soul of the team in second baseman Jose Altuve checking in at the No. 30 spot.
The placement represents a slight dip from his ranking of No. 22 heading into the 2024 season, but now at the age of 34, it's not unexpected that Altuve would drop a bit as his production ticks down.
That is not to say that Altuve is not still producing at an elite rate, because he absolutely is.
As the Astros have lost core pieces around him as the franchise's dynasty as wound down, he has continued to be the spark plug that power's Houston's still potent offensive attack.
That was true in 2024, and it will have to be the case again in 2025, as the Astros have already subtracted Kyle Tucker from the lineup in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, and it looks increasingly likely that longtime third baseman Alex Bregman will be departing for a new team in free agency.
In the 2024 campaign, Altuve put up a slash line of .295/.350/.439. All of those represented fall-offs from his 2023 numbers, but he still earned an All-Star nod, a Silver Slugger Award and finished 15th in American League MVP voting.
Among all second basemen in the Major Leagues, he finished third in both home runs and RBI behind Ketel Marte and Marcus Semien.
Still one of the very best offensive threats at his position in the sport, Altuve will need to up his production back to the levels he reached in prior years if the Astros are going to continue their run of dominance in the American League West.
He will be joined in the Houston lineup by superstar designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, catcher Yainer Diaz, and free agent acquisition first baseman Christian Walker, but this is not the same type of lineup the Astros have been deploying since 2017.
Either Altuve or Alvarez will need to perform at an MVP level if Houston is going to win the division again, and even that might not be enough with the uncertainly looming over the pitching situation and the depleted lineup.