Is Injured Slugger Yordan Alvarez the Key to Unlock Success for Astros?
The Houston Astros are enduring a rough stretch of defeat after dropping their recent matchup against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday with a score of 7-2. This wasn't their first loss against the Tigers who swept the series.
The Astros will face an embarrassing five-game losing streak if they don't turn things around on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles.
One of Houston's downfalls throughout the season involves the injured list, which has claimed many of their players, particularly the ones who are needed the most. One of the first couple of star players to have landed a spot on the IL this year was Yordan Alvarez.
The leading slugger had been out of commission since May 5, when he suffered a right-hand fracture. In early July, he was transferred to the 60-day IL, pushing out his highly anticipated return.
All things considered, the Astros have seemingly done everything in their power to keep their franchise afloat. Despite the constant roster shakeups, the team has managed to maintain its lead in the American League West with a record of 69-58, keeping itself just barely ahead of the Seattle Mariners. It has been an ongoing fight for the top between the two.
Is Alvarez the Missing Key?
Slowly making his return to the game, Alvarez appeared in his first Minor League rehab start this week with Double-A Corpus Christi. Going 2-for-4, he is clearly on a positive road to recovery, inching his way closer to the Major Leagues. Of course, this will not be an immediate return to his fullest potential — it will take time to adjust — but his rehab start offers strong hope that he's on the right track.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required) is confident that Alvarez will stand as one of Houston's greatest impacts once he is able to return. Rome explained that although he has now been away from the Major Leagues for several months, his presence will be a positive impact for the team.
Alvarez is a powerful force on the field and could be considered one of the best hitters in MLB today. His start to the season was disappointing as he slashed .210/.306/.340, but this is just one season out of his entire career, and most of the campaign was spent away from the field without a chance to redeem himself.
Compared to 2024 when he slashed .308/.392/.567, this is not a season that he, or fans, will want to remember. However, the Astros have seen his potential time and time again. If he is allotted the time to recuperate and steadily make his way back to the Majors, Alvarez could be exactly what Houston needs to keep morale and energy high.