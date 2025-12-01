MLB Insider Lists Astros As Top Landing Spot for Free Agent All-Star Pitcher

The Houston Astros melted down late in 2025 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The missed postseason can be looked at as a blessing in disguise, though. It allows some key players to get healthy heading into next season. Yordan Alvarez spent a large majority of the year hurt, while Jose Altuve underwent a minor surgery on his foot after the year ended.

With that in mind, Houston also has a chance to make a splash in free agency. The Astros seem to always be looking to improve their team in one way or another. This offseason is not going to be any different.

Houston is set to lose Framber Valdez to free agency, but he might not be hard to replace. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com found a perfect free agent fit for each team, and Ranger Suarez was Houston's.

How Does Ranger Suarez Fit in Houston?

Sep 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Suarez is coming off a season in which many believe he was snubbed from the All-Star team. He made 26 starts, threw 157.1 innings, struck out 151 batters, walked 38, and finished with a 3.20 ERA. His 137 ERA+ and 4.7 bWAR were his best as a full-time starter. Suarez's production has only gotten better as the years have gone on. Because of this, if the Astros can land him, it would make losing Valdez sting a lot less.

The left-hander would slot right into the top of the rotation in Houston. Hunter Brown is poised to be the team's ace for the future, but he and Suarez would be 1a and 1b. Besides Brown, the Astros do not have any pitchers that can be considered top-of-the-rotation arms. Signing Suarez would change that.

Suarez is still just 29 years old. He has plenty of good years ahead of him, which makes him worth more in free agency. Per Spotrac, Suarez's projected market value is just under $27 million per year. That would make him the 12th-highest paid starting pitcher in the MLB. But it is still lower than what Valdez is deemed to be worth ($30 million).

If Suarez is given that AAV, it would make him the second-highest paid player on the Astros. Houston can afford it, though. The Astros have seven players owed more than $15 million in 2026, but three of them are set to be free agents by 2026.

With his affordability and talent, it is easy to see why Suarez is a perfect fit in Houston.

