Lance McCullers Jr. Set To Make Long-Awaited Return for Houston Astros This Weekend
As the Houston Astros continue to battle in the American League West, some help is on the way for their starting rotation.
Coming into the season, this group figured to be the strength of the Astros. However, the team has had to deal with some injuries and ineffectiveness so far, which has resulted in the starting staff being a bit of a disappointment early on.
Fortunately, some help is on the way for the rotation.
This weekend, Lance McCullers Jr. is set to make his long-awaited return to a Major League mound for the first time since 2022, with him scheduled to return on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.
There aren’t too many better teams to return against than the White Sox who are once again one of the worst in baseball
For McCullers, this will be his first time on the mound for the Astros since the World Series back in 2022.
It has been a long road back, but the veteran right-hander has looked sharp during his rehab and could have a positive impact on the team this year.
Throughout his career, McCullers has totaled a lifetime ERA of 3.48 and a postseason ERA of 3.47. And at just 31 years old, he should have plenty left in the tank once he knocks the rust off.
For a rotation that has been mediocre overall, the addition of McCullers could pay dividends as the season progresses.