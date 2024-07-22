Look: Houston Astros Slugger Gets Home Run Ball Back After Cycle
The Houston Astros were hoping for the sweep on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, but instead ended up with a 6-4 loss that put the two teams in a tie for first place in the American League West.
But, Yordan Alvarez had a day. The three-time All-Star hit for the cycle for the first time in his Major League career, going 4-for-4. He told MLB.com and he had never hit for the cycle at any level.
If you’re a player like Alvarez, you’d probably like that home run ball back, right?
Well, he worked it out. And it helped that a Mariners super fan caught it.
Amy Franz, who goes by @ichimeterlady on X (formerly Twitter) is known for tracking Ichiro Suzuki’s hits with her black/green Ichimeter sign, according to her bio. Her original Ichimeter is in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
She caught the baseball and posted a photo of her with the ball on X letting Alvarez know that she was willing to return it, no questions asked.
Dear @astros @Mariners I have Yordan Alvarez Home Run Ball. It’s worth more to him than me being as he hit for the cycle. Please find a way for me to get it to him.
Well, before Alvarez and the Astros left town for their next series, he and Franz connected and she was able to document it on social media.
For those wondering, I was able to congratulate @astros Yordan and give him the piece of history that he earned. I did not ask for anything in return, but he made sure that I received an autographed ball to show his appreciation. Congrats Yordan, and thanks for the ball.
Alvarez joined Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford as the only Major League players to hit for the cycle this season. He also authored just the second cycle in T-Mobile Park history, with the other coming in 2001 by Miguel Tejada.
The last Astros player to hit for the cycle was Jose Altuve, who did it last season when Houston played Boston at Fenway Park. Alvarez’s cycle was the 10th in Astros history.
From Seattle, the Astros head to Oakland to face the Athletics in a three-game series that starts on Monday. After an off-day on Thursday, the Astros return home to Minute Maid Park to wrap up July. First, it’s a three-game weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, followed by a three-game set with Pittsburgh.