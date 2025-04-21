Luis Arraez 'Stable' After Scary Collision With Houston Astros Mauricio Dubon
Sunday Night Baseball between the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres did not get off to the start that anyone imagined.
On the second play of the game, Luis Arraez collided with Mauricio Dubon at first base in a situation that turned scary when the former had to be carted off the field.
Eventually, the matchup continued, but there was some concern about the Padres star since he was laying on the ground for a while and needed medical assistance.
Thankfully, everything seems to be OK right now.
San Diego's official announcement stated Arraez was "stable, conscious, responsive, and able to move his extremities" after he was transported and further evaluated at Houston Methodist Hospital. Arraez even reportedly returned to Daikin Field and was in the clubhouse with his teammates before later speaking with Dubon.
"Best-case scenario with Luis. Obviously, very scary. We think he's for the most part out of the woods. Time will tell, but the initial testing is very favorable. No fractures of any sort. A little bit of laceration on his jawline, so we're worried about his jaw, clearly his cervical region," Padres manager Mike Schildt said, per Steve Schaeffer of MLB.com.
Things could have been much worse, so this is welcome news.
Dubon explained things from his perspective.
"It was scary, just watching him not move," he said. "Especially when people know the type of player I am. I'm not a dirty player or anything, so it sucks. There's nothing I could have done. I braced myself and, you know, thought I was gonna get the worst out of it."
Thankfully it seems like this freak accident can be put behind everyone.
How long Arraez is out of action will be seen, but based on the results of the initial tests, he is not suffering from any extreme damage and should be back sooner rather than later.