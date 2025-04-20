San Diego Padres Star Carted off Field After Collision with Houston Astros Player
The Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres were wrapping up their three-game series at Daikin Park on Sunday night.
In front of a nationally televised audience, one of the best hitters in baseball, San Diego’s Luis Arraez, suffered an injury that required him to be put on a backboard and carted off the field.
The play happened in the top of the first inning. After Fernando Tatis Jr. drew a walk off Framber Valdez, Arraez put down what was supposed to be a sacrifice bunt that was fielded by Astros first baseman Christian Walker.
Walker turned to make the throw to Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon and he and Arraez collided with one another. Dubon was able to get up, but Arraez was not.
In what The Athletic’s Chandler Rome called a “nasty collision” he reported that medical personnel were going to cart Arraez off the field a few minutes later.
Shortly after, Rome filed another report that indicated that Arraez was being moved onto a backboard so that he could be placed on the cart. The delay lasted about 10 minutes and crowd in Daikin Field was silent.
The Padres later posted a positive update to social media about Arraez.
Luis Arraez has been transported to Houston Methodist Hospital for further evaluation. He is currently stable, conscious, responsive, and able to move his extremities, per the Padres.
The Astros were going for their third straight victory and were playing the 10,000th game in franchise history, which dates back to their days as the Houston Colt .45s in the 1960s.
Houston remains at home after this series to host the Toronto Blue Jays starting on Monday.