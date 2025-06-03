Meet Astros Pitching Prospect With Real Chance of Getting Called Up in 2025
With all of the pitching injuries the Houston Astros have faced this season, the ball club is looking for anyone to step up, including the minor leagues.
Colton Gordon was promoted to the major league roster on May 22 after starter Ronel Blanco was placed on the IL for Tommy John surgery. He has a 5.95 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in four starts. Rookie Ryan Gusto has gone back and forth between starting and relieving since making his debut on March 31, posting a 4.62 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with seven starts in 13 appearances this season.
There's another young pitching prospect in the Astros' farm system that could debut this season with some interesting tools that could benefit the team.
Miguel Ullola is the top-ranked pitching prospect in Houston's farm system and the No.4-ranked prospect overall. He was promoted to Triple-A Sugarland partway through last season after posting a 4.24 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in Double-A Corpus Christi. He has a 3.55 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 2025 with an allowed batting average of .202.
Ullola is just 22 years old after signing with the organization in 2021 at age 18 out of the Dominican Republic. He has a 70-grade fastball on the MiLB 20-80 grading scale that has hit 98 miles an hour at various points this season with excellent shape and movement. He complements it well with a 55-grade slider that he's thrown more strikeouts with as his career has progressed.
Ullola's main flaw is his command and ability to throw consistent strikes with his non-fastball pitches. If he were called up in 2025, it would likely be as a starter due to the Astros' injuries. But long-term, his fastball quality and dependency make him an interesting fit as a one-to-two-out reliever.
Ullola was announced as the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week on May 12 after recording a team-season-high ten strikeouts against the Salt Lake City Bees. If he can work on his command and continue to dominate with his fastball, Houston could look to call him up should injury-related struggles continue to impact the team.