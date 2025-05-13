Astros Calling Up Talented High Profile Pitching Prospect to Make MLB Debut
The Houston Astros are making a significant call up to fill an opening in their starting rotation.
As reported by Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 in Houston, the Astros are calling up left-hander Colton Gordon from Triple-A Sugar Land to start Wednesday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals.
The move comes just days after placing right-hander Hayden Wesneski on the injured list with some elbow discomfort, so barring a disaster for Gordon, he could be here to stay for at least a few weeks.
Currently rated as the No. 14 prospect in the organization, the 26-year-old has made eight starts in Triple-A this season and pitched to a 2.55 ERA and 1.205 WHIP, sporting a 4-0 record along with 43 strikeouts in 42.1 innings pitched.
In spring training with the big league roster, he made three appearances and had an ERA of 3.86 over seven innings pitched.
Last season with Sugar Land, Gordon made 25 appearances and 24 starts, posting an ERA of 3.94 and WHIP of 1.224.
Originally acquired by Houston in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB draft, Gordon owns a 3.60 ERA with a 21-10 record in 77 minor league appearances across four seasons.
It's not a huge shock to see him promoted after it was projected this week, however it is an exciting development for an Astros team that could really use a jolt of youth.
Outside of Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown, Houston has struggled to get reliable production and health from their starting pitching.
If Gordon can come in and continue his terrific start to the 2025 season, he will have a chance to stake his claim in the rotation for the rest of the season.