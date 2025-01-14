New York Yankees Have Shown Interest in Former Houston Astros Reliever
The reliever market has started to get going in recent days, a good sign for teams looking to improve their bullpen this winter. The Houston Astros, just like every other contending ball club in baseball, could always use another arm.
There are options out there for the Astros to pursue if they feel the need to add another reliever, including former pitcher Brooks Raley.
Raley, a veteran, pitched for Houston for one and a half seasons. His 2021 campaign with the Astros was arguably the worst of his career, posting a 4.78 ERA.
Despite the below-average ERA number, Raley had excellent strikeout stuff, striking out 65 hitters in 49.0 innings.
Back on the market after undergoing Tommy John, Raley is looking at July for a potential return.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, he has interest from teams, including the New York Yankees, the Astros' rival.
"Raley, 36, had Tommy John surgery in May. He hopes to be ready to pitch in games as early as the start of July, people briefed on the matter said. Clubs known to be in the market for bullpen help, including the Cubs and Yankees, have checked in."
The Yankees have made impressive moves this winter, adding star and depth talent to their bullpen, lineup, and rotation.
Reports have indicated that New York could be looking to add another piece to its bullpen, and while Raley likely won't pitch until July, he'd be a nice addition for the Yankees.
His last full season was in 2023 when he posted a 2.80 ERA. If that's the arm New York gets, there's reason to believe the Yankees could have the best bullpen in baseball when healthy.
That, of course, wouldn't be a good thing for Houston in a potential playoff series that could very well happen come October.