New York Yankees Haven't Offered Anything Houston Astros Want for Kyle Tucker
The Houston Astros seem open to trading Kyle Tucker.
If the package they get back is too good to pass up on, it could help the Astros now and in the future.
While moving Tucker should never be viewed as a win, given he's one of the best players in baseball and ownership should hand him a massive deal instead of moving him, there's a scenario where it could work out.
Tucker has been linked to the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs, two ball clubs that could desperately use the left-handed hitter.
The Yankees have a bigger need than ever, but with an average farm system and not many trade candidates on the big league roster, Houston could likely find a better package from the Cubs.
Randy Miller of NJ.com reported the Astros are looking for a massive haul, a price that would be more than fair to pay for a player of Tucker's caliber.
"According to the source, who asked to remain anonymous, the Astros are demanding a big return loaded with quality MLB-ready pieces and the Yankees have offered prospects, none ranked among their top 30 in MLB Pipeline's top 30. The Astros want the Yankees to start a package with right-hander Luis Gil, the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year."
The only reason Houston might not get a deal done is due to Tucker hitting free agency next winter.
If he had multiple years, the Astros would be looking at one of the biggest returns in MLB history.
Even now, the package should generate a massive return.
However, according to Miller, a source said New York didn't offer Houston anything they wanted, having strong words about the proposal.
"I talked to someone with the Astros' front office and was told the Yankees didn't offer anything the Astros wanted," the source said. "Nothing. They think the Yankees have offered crap."
If the Astros want Luis Gil and more in return for Tucker, it feels like a no brainer for the Yankees to offer them that.
Gil is a decent arm, winning the American League Rookie of the Year Award last season, but he's already 26 years old.
With New York's rotation pretty set, even if they were to trade Gil, Tucker should be someone the front office is willing to move the right-hander to acquire.
Houston doesn't have to trade Tucker, so if the front office doesn't get a deal they love, the Florida native should be back at Minute Maid in 2025.