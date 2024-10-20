New York Yankees Seen As Real Suitor To Land Houston Astros Star Slugger
It was a disappointing end to what was a solid season for the Houston Astros, as they were eliminated in the American League Wild Card and saw their playoff journey come to an end much earlier than expected.
This winter, the Astros will now be trying to improve their team so they can once again compete in the American League in 2025 and beyond.
Luckily, Houston has a lot of their core coming back already next year and their window is still very open to win a title. However, they do have one major player who is set to hit free agency and that is All-Star third baseman, Alex Bregman.
Bregman has been a big part of the success of the Astros over the last decade, and losing him would be a big blow.
Since Matt Chapman signed a contract extension with the San Francisco Giants during the season, Bregman is clearly the best third baseman available in free agency.
There will be no shortage of suitors in the free agency for the All-Star, and Houston will be tasked with spending a lot of money to keep him. Recently, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report spoke about potential landing spots for Bregman, and the rival New York Yankees were listed as a possible spot.
“If some bridges could be rebuilt, though, Bregman would fit really well at third base for the Yankees in 2025. Jazz Chisholm Jr. could then shift back to second base, with the Yankees presumably allowing Gleyber Torres to depart in free agency. It does feel unlikely, though, that the Yankees would give Bregman a contract in excess of $100 million in free agency if they re-sign Juan Soto to a pact likely to exceed $500 million. If a team like the San Francisco Giants or New York Mets lures Soto away from the Yankees, then perhaps pivoting to Bregman would be in play. We wouldn't bet on that scenario playing out.”
Bregman going to the Yankees would be a wild move to see, but it wouldn’t be the first time that New York lured in a rival in free agency, as they convinced Johnny Damon to leave the Boston Red Sox for the pinstripes during the height of their rivalry and later landed Gerrit Cole following his tenure with the Astros.
The third baseman would be a good fit for the Yankees, but they will likely be focused on signing Juan Soto first and foremost this offseason.
However, if they miss on bringing back their star, adding a player like Bregman could be where they pivot.