New York Yankees Viewed As Biggest Threat To Poach Houston Astros Top Target
The New York Yankees and Houston Astros have been one of the biggest rivalries in Major League Baseball over the past decade.
The Astros have dominated the series against the Yankees, but the two certainly don't like each other.
For many reasons, New York has a right to feel the way they do about players on Houston's roster, however, there's much more to it, and it might only grow this winter.
The Yankees and Astros both have similar needs at first base, but if New York decides to hand out a bigger contract than Houston is willing to, there's a chance the Astros might lose out on their top target.
Reports have indicated that Houston will attempt to address their first base issues, and Christian Walker is at the top of that list to help them do that.
Walker is relatively cheap compared to some of the other top sluggers on the market, mostly due to his age. When the right-handed hitter is at his best, one could make an argument that he's one of the better players at the position in baseball.
New York has also been linked to Walker throughout the past few months, potentially making this a bidding war situation.
In the latest report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, he hinted at the Yankees being the "ideal fit" for the power hitter.
"Christian Walker, first baseman: A productive hitter who is widely regarded as the best defensive first baseman in baseball, the 33-year-old is a late bloomer primed to snag a three-year deal. For a Yankees team looking to improve its defense, the three-time reigning Gold Glove winner would be an ideal fit."
If history repeats itself, the Astros aren't one to get into a bidding war.
They likely want Walker because of what he could bring to their lineup, but if New York is in play, they've typically spent more on the free agents they want. That hasn't ended in them finding more success than Houston, but it's the reality when it comes to spending.
Walker would be an excellent fit on the Astros roster.
There were more reasons than one for the ending of Houston's season, especially offensively. But if they land a first baseman who could swing the bat with the best of them, their lineup would look much different.
If they want him, they should do what it takes, but if not, he might very well end up with their rivals.