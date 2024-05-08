Oft-Injured Houston Astros Hurler Set for First Throws Off Mound
The Houston Astros have had a revolving door in their starting rotation thanks to injuries. But there are two pitchers they’re hoping will be worth the wait.
One is Lance McCullers Jr. On Tuesday, Will Kunkel of Fox 26 in Houston reported that he will throw 10 to 12 pitches in a bullpen session. It’s notable that it will be a full distance bullpen.
That would be the first time McCullers has done anything like it since last year.
The 30-year-old right-hander from Tampa, Fla., didn’t pitch in a game last year after he suffered a muscle strain in his right arm during spring training. The Astros shut him down, but the injury never healed due to a bone spur.
Last June he had surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right arm and remove the spur.
This isn’t the first time that McCullers has missed extended time due to an arm injury. He had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and missed all of 2019 after he tore the UCL in his right elbow. He suffered a right forearm injury in Game 4 of the American League Division Series and missed the rest of the postseason. That injury, a right flexor tendon strain, kept him from returning to the mound until August.
Along the way, Houston signed him to a five-year, $85 million extension in 2021, which happened to be his best season, as he went 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA in 28 starts.
McCullers has a lifetime record of 49-32 with a 3.48 ERA.
Luis Garcia is the other pitcher the Astros are hoping will be able to help them in their rotation later this season. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is a bit further ahead in his recovery.
Houston hopes both McCullers and Garcia can re-join the team in the second half of the season.