Pair of Houston Astros Stars Join Elite Company in Key Analytic
The Houston Astros have been able to have an extremely strong first half of the season, and a main reason why is a couple of young stars emerging for the team.
Coming into the year, there were a lot of concern about what this Astros team might look like. During the winter, they traded away Kyle Tucker and let Alex Bregman walk in free agency.
These two decisions seemed like it could have crippled the team, but the return from the Chicago Cubs for Tucker has looked strong early on, and Houston has had other players step up.
With the Astros leading in the American League West once again, they have proven their sustainability for much of the last decade.
Now, with some stars recently departing, they have had a couple of new ones step up.
In their lineup, it has been Jeremy Pena who has emerged as a star, and in the rotation it has been right-hander Hunter Brown.
Both of these players are the main reasons for the success of the Astros so far, and they have also emerged as some of the best players in the league.
Now with the campaign at the midway point, both players are in the top 5 of fWAR for both position players and pitchers.
When looking at the list, there are some impressive names alongside Pena and Brown. In terms of hitters, the talented young shortstop ranks fourth in fWAR, behind only Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, and Shohei Ohtani.
Those are some impressive names to be in the same conversation with for Pena, who is also ahead of National League MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong on the list.
While the young shortstop is a former World Series MVP, he has really emerged as a star this year so far.
In the pitching category, Brown was a popular name to take a step forward this season, and he has certainly done that. The right-hander made some changes in 2024, and has really taken off and been elite ever since.
Brown being tied in fWAR Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies is a testament to the type of pitcher he has become.
For the Astros, the emergence of both Pena and Brown has to be an encouraging sign for the franchise going forward. Even though they have lost some key players recently, the development of new ones into stars will help them sustain success.
