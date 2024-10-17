Potential Houston Astros Target Predicted To Opt Into Current Contract
The Houston Astros have a problem they need to solve at first base. That could be said for much of the past 18 months, and instead of fixing them during the trade deadline, the Astros decided they didn't need to.
Whether that was because they couldn't find a deal that made sense for them or because their farm system assets weren't good enough to land any first baseman, Houston enters the offseason with a major need to upgrade the position.
There will be many options out there, as this is arguably the best year in quite some time for first baseman free agents. There are multiple players on the market, so if the Astros want to upgrade the position and are willing to spend money, there should be a new slugger on the roster in 2025 to play first base.
Of those could be Rhys Hoskins.
Hoskins, who returned in 2024 after tearing his ACL, would be an interesting option.
His power numbers were a bit down compared to years past, but there's a reason to believe he could eventually become what he once was. Give him another couple of healthy seasons, and with the short porch at Minute Maid Park, this could be a guy who hits 35-plus home runs when healthy.
However, there could be one potential issue in signing him. He has an opt out in his contract, and with $18 million waiting for him if he opts in, it's unlikely that he'd decline that after having an average campaign for his standards.
Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac predicted that to be the case.
"The 31-year-old signed a 2 year, $34M free agent contract on the heels of a torn ACL that included $12M in 2024, $18M in 2025, & a $4M buyout on an $18M mutual option in 2026. Hoskins had a productive 2024 campaign (especially as it pertains to power), but it’s tough to imagine him finding a better situation both financially and from a team standpoint."
Hoskins could view his free agency in a few different ways. For one, he still hit 26 home runs. However, his 98 OPS+ was by far the worst mark of his career.
Nonetheless, a career 121 OPS+ hitter, there's big power in his bat.
At the very least, if he declined his option and hit the open market, there could be a team willing to give him at least $15 million.
If he believes he could get a long-term contract, that could give Houston a chance to sign him.