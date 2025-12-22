Astros Should Explore These Three Potential Backup Catcher Options for 2026

After acquiring some right handed pitching help with Mike Burrows, Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown went on MLB Network Radio to elaborate on where the organization will shift its focus towards at this point in the offseason.

Backup catching is certainly a need for the Astros as they head into the 2026 season. Their projected roster as of today features Yainer Diaz as the starting catcher, with left handed hitter César Salazar as the current backup.

Salazar played 11 games for Houston in 2025. In that stretch he recorded a .606 OPS with just three singles. At 29-years-old, it's smart for the organization to try and look for possible other avenues for their backup catching spot. Here's some possible options out of the remaining free agent pool.

Victor Caratini (With Houston in 2025)

This move just makes sense for the Astros. The 32-year-old played 49 games for them at the catching position in 2025, 30 as the designated hitter, and 15 at first base. He hit 12 home runs, while keeping the strikeouts to a minimum, posting a 16.8% strikeout rate.

Caratini has reportedly been seeking a two-year deal but the catching market has been slow to move. Only Danny Jansen has gotten a two-year deal. As long as J.T. Realmuto remains on the market — he is reportedly at an impasse with the Philadelphia Phillies over a return — Caratini is likely to wait things out.

Elias Díaz (with San Diego in 2025)

This could be a fantastic budget addition for Houston. A former All-Star Game MVP back in 2023, Díaz is not too far removed from his best season. In 106 games last season, he slashed .204/.270/.337 with nine home runs.

A 35-year-old catcher with still well above average pop time, Díaz can be a great mentor at the position for a younger Yainer Diaz, as well as provide valuable defense as a backup. While you may not get the most out of the bat, the glove and off the field value could be worth striking a deal.

Gary Sánchez (with Baltimore in 2025)

Once one of the most feared power-hitting catchers in the sport, Sánchez finds himself once again a free agent, and another option that could be great if the Astros want to get a cheaper backstop. In 30 games, Sánchez played 22 at the catcher position.

Sánchez slashed .231/.297/.418 in his short time with the Orioles. The 33-year-old veteran can still man games behind the dish for Houston. Like Díaz, Sánchez has well above average pop time, and his pull-side power would benefit big time from playing in a stadium with the Crawford Boxes in left field.

While the Astros still have other areas of concerns for this offseason, if backup catching is a focus, these could be great possible options to pursue.

