Red Sox Acquire Flamethrowing Right-Hander from Houston Astros

The Houston Astros lost a hard-throwing right-handed reliever via waiver claim to the Boston Red Sox.

The Boston Red Sox have added to their bullpen by acquiring right-handed reliever Alex Speas from the Houston Astros via waiver claim.

Speas was designated for assignment by the Astros last week and did not clear waivers, therefore allowing the Red Sox to claim him.

Before getting injured in 2018, Speas had a fastball that would reach 102-mph, something his original team, the Texas Rangers, thought would turn him into a star. However, injury derailed his trajectory but the righty made his MLB debut last season where he appeared in three games and gave up three earned runs in 2.0 innings of work.

The second round pick in the 2016 MLB draft was then designated for assignment by the Rangers before being selected off of waivers by the Chicago White Sox in October of 2023. He was then purchased by the Oakland Athletics who then also DFA'd him before ending up with Houston.

Now it's the Red Sox' turn to see if they can fix Speas, whose fastball now sits between 93-97-mph and turn him into a functioning member of the bullpen.

Some suggest his stuff plays better as a starter now, rather than a reliever, after his injury.

Regardless, he could not find a home with the surging Astros and may fit better with Boston. It's a low-risk, high-reward proposition for the Red Sox.

Despite being with four MLB teams (prior to the Red Sox) in the course of his young career, he has only seen MLB action with two. In 2024, he appeared in one game for Houston, throwing 2.0 innings and allowing an earned run.

He owns a career 9.00 ERA over 4.0 innings.

