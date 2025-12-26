Former Astros Star Framber Valdez Seeing Three-Team Market in Free Agency

The Houston Astros have apparently moved on from left-handed starter Framber Valdez, based on this offseason.

Houston tendered him a $22 million qualifying offer and he declined. The offer was made to get draft pick compensation if he signed elsewhere. Whichever team that signs him will have to give up a draft pick in 2026 to sign him. Sometimes that can limit a pitcher’s free agent market. With Dylan Cease now signed by the Toronto Blue Jays, Valdez appears to be the top remaining free-agent starter and the top left-hander.

But, so far, he remains unsigned. But he has a market emerging, and the Astros will likely monitor in case Valdez’s market collapses, and they can swoop in with a one-year deal.

Framber Valdez’s Emerging Free Agent Market

Per the New York Post’s (subscription required) Jon Heyman, three teams have had conversations with Valdez and his representation — the New York Mets, the San Francisco Giants and the Baltimore Orioles.

Of the three teams, the Mets have done nothing to boost their rotation for 2026. The Giants just signed Adrian Houser to a two-year deal to serve as a third starter behind Logan Webb and Robbie Ray. The Orioles just acquired Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays. The feeling among insiders is the O’s may not be done, either.

The Mets have undergone a makeover in several ways this offseason, having traded outfielder Brandon Nimmo and infielder Jeff McNeil. New York typically has money to spend. But, in this case, Heyman and others in New York have reported that the Mets are hesitating to give long-term deals to starting pitching that is left on the market.

Where that leaves Valdez is unclear. At age 32 he is entering free agency for the first time. He’s proven to be a durable pitcher throughout his career. But he’s at a point where there will be an inevitable downturn in performance and potential labor strife on the horizon after the 2026 season. His contract value has been projected at anywhere from $150 million over five years to $220 million over seven years.

Valdez is coming off a 2025 in which he went 13-11 with a. 3.66 ERA. He has been one of the most consistent left-handers in baseball since he arrived as a full-time starter in the 2021 season. He is 81-52 for his career with a 3.36 ERA, including 1,053 strikeouts. He went to the All-Star Game twice, claimed a ring with Houston in the 2022 World Series and has finished in the Top 10 in Cy Young voting three different times.

With Valdez seemingly out of Houston’s plans, they’ve signed KBO star Ryan Weiss to a contract and traded for Pittsburgh starter Mike Burrows.

