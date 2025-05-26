Red Sox Insider Suggests Wild Astros Trade Idea to Bring Superstar to Astros
The Houston Astros need more left-handed hitting and star power in their lineup, could they knock off two birds with one stone with this absolutely wild idea from a Boston Red Sox insider?
Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe, (subscription required) someone who has been covering the team for over 15 years, came up with a trade idea that would have the pique the Astros interest.
"General manager Dana Brown has said the team is willing to discuss trades at this point of the season," said Abraham. "Houston likely wants more of a platoon player. But maybe Brown would be willing to make a more significant trade for Wilyer Abreu or Jarren Duran."
The Red Sox are currently flailing, have plenty of future in the outfielder and desperately need a new first baseman. Abraham suggested a trade that would include Duran going to Houston and red-hot slugger Isaac Paredes to Boston in return.
The idea of trading Paredes right now would likely not be a popular one, but getting back someone at the level of Duran would make anyone listen.
Duran has had a modest start to 2025 with a .268/.318/.418 slash line with three home runs and 12 stolen bases. He does have an MLB-leading six triples, but the power has definitely taken a step back.
He was one of baseball's best players a year ago in his first All-Star campaign that saw him rack up a whopping 8.7 bWAR. He slashed .285/.342/.492 with 21 home runs and 34 stolen bases while leading MLB in both doubles and triples.
His glove was also among the best in the outfield, only adding to his value.
If added to the Astros lineup, he would bring some much needed left-handed pop. He would translate well to Daikin Park as he has hit three home runs in six career games there.
Duran uses the opposite side of the field well and could be a frequent visitor to the Crawford boxes.
The 28-year-old would likely take left field over, which has been a weak spot in the lineup. That would also allow Altuve to go back to second base, which has been the worst position in the batting order.
While it's clear that Duran would be a solid fit with team control through 2028, Houston would have to decided if they could afford to let go of Paredes.
He was acquired as a piece of the Kyle Tucker trade this offseason and has been one of baseball's best hitters in the month of May.
After a three-hit game on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, he is now slashing .276/.377/.490 with 11 home runs and has been one of the only bright spots in the Astros lineup.
It would be a tough decision, but Paredes does have one less year of team control and potentially a lower ceiling than Duran. Neither player would be bad to have over the next few years, though.