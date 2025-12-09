Astros May Be Plotting Blockbuster Trade of Key Slugger to Red Sox for Pitching

The Houston Astros head into the offseason looking to find ways to improve upon their first missed postseason in close to a decade coming off what was a long and torturous season.

Every time Houston gained some momentum, it seemed they would get a different dose of bad injury luck or simply hit a collective cold streak and ultimately this is how the campaign came to an end with no October baseball.

As general manager Dana Brown tries to get the Astros back to competing for championships, anything and everything is on the table, including apparently a potential trade of one of their best players.

In an emptying of the insider notebook during this week's winter meetings on Tuesday, major baseball insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) revealed the Boston Red Sox are showing interest in a potential Isaac Paredes trade.

Astros, Red Sox Discussing Deal for Isaac Paredes

"The Sox seem to be pricing every available option, from first baseman Pete Alonso and infielder Bo Bichette in free agency to Marte and Houston Astros corner infielder Isaac Paredes in trades," Rosenthal wrote. "Paredes, who is under club control for two more seasons with a projected $9.3 million salary in 2026, is yet another hitter in whom the Red Sox have expressed interest, according to sources briefed on their discussions."

By all accounts, Houston does not have interest in dealing away Paredes and Brown has definitively stated that as recently as a month ago. Things can change quickly in this business though, especially during winter meetings week and it sounds like Boston is dangling some intriguing young pitching.

Rosenthal would later add that two of the top-five prospects for the Red Sox -- left-handers Payton Tolle and Connelly Early -- are on the radar for the Astros, and it would certainly take at least one of them as the center of a Paredes deal.

Even if it is for young, controllable pitching though, Paredes is good enough that this would still be a tough call.

Paredes Was Arguably Houston's Best Player in 2025

Paredes played just 102 games in 2025, but he accounted for a bWAR of 2.3 and was named an All-Star for the second time of his career after an impressive first half. On the year as a whole, the 26-year-old slashed .254/.352/.458 with 20 home runs and 53 RBI and as Rosenthal mentioned, he's also arbitration eligible for the next two seasons before hitting free agency.

The slugger is a perfect fit for Houston both in terms of lineup and stadium with his tendency to drive the ball to left field and it would be giving up an absolutely massive piece to trade him.

He should absolutely be held onto unless Boston were to blow the Astros away with an offer for Paredes, and even then, serious consideration should still be given to keeping him. It would be a shockling development to see him dealt especially to a hated rival, but if the Red Sox present a massive package in exchange for him, it would be tough to turn down.

