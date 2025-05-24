Alarming Decline of Astros Legend Could Mark End of Team's Legendary Run
The Houston Astros have been a massive work in progress all year at the plate following the departure of two key players this past offseason. The team has been attempting to mold its lineup around new and old pieces, with very little success to show for it.
One player who was expected to be a core pillar skipper Joe Espada could build around was former AL MVP and longtime team leader Jose Altuve.
The lifelong Astro was entering his 15th year with the team and had served as the centerpiece of Houston's dynastic run over the past decade.
After getting off to a hot start, though, Altuve has cooled off dramatically at the plate, which has had significant ramifications for the Astros' lineup as a whole.
Entering play on Saturday, Altuve currently holds a .253/.303/.376 slash line with just six home runs and 18 RBI. His advanced metrics also leave much to be desired, with a marked decline in every category across the board from seasons past.
Combined with his notable struggles on defense after the team asked him to transition into the outfield, Altuve has quickly become Houston's worst everyday player in terms of bWAR (-0.6).
Altuve was expected to bridge the gap between the Astros' offense of years past and the revamped look they were debuting in 2025. His usually steady presence was a key part of the front office's new vision, but this alarming decline has thrown a massive wrench into those plans.
Combined with their already mounting injury concerns and struggles from new additions, Altuve's sudden decline has only thrown this offense into further disarray.
Houston's power numbers are of particular concern, as the team ranked 21st in slugging percentage (.383), 19th in homers (48) and 22nd in doubles (70).
Many have begun to speculate that the root cause of Altuve's struggles is simply father time taking his course. The now 35-year-old has had a legendary career, but everybody knew it wouldn't last forever.
If this truly is the case, Houston will have to pivot quickly to preserve whatever slim opening remains in their championship window.
If they are unable to do so, then this could mark the sunset of both a legendary run and a legendary career.