Slow Start Rightfully Doesn’t Keep Astros Star Slugger Off Predicted All-Star Lineup
The Houston Astros have not gotten off to a strong start in the 2025 regular season in large part because of their offensive ineptitude as a whole.
There is only one starter who is hitting over .200 for the team through five games: left fielder Jose Altuve. Chas McCormick off the bench is hitting .500 through four at-bats and backup catcher Victor Caratini is 1-for-4 for a .250 average as the only players above the Mendoza Line.
After losing franchise cornerstones in third baseman Alex Bregman and right fielder Kyle Tucker, the team knew that finding consistent offensive production could be a struggle. They are both All-Star caliber players who produce big offensive numbers.
Replacing them was always going to be a tall task, but it is made even more difficult when established stars such as Yordan Alvarez are off to such a slow start.
Early in the season, everything is under the microscope more with statistics and slash lines fluctuating heavily given the small sample sizes.
A 1-for-16 stretch in the middle of July might widely go unnoticed, but to start a season in that fashion leads to a lot of attention.
That is currently what the three-time All-Star is dealing with, as he doesn’t look comfortable at the plate. He has struck out six times, which is tied for most on the team with first baseman Christian Walker.
The Astros need more from their star slugger if they are going to remain competitive in the American League and battle for a playoff spot.
It is a little concerning given how much he struggled during spring training as well. He had a .147/.171/.235 slash line with one home run in 35 plate appearances. Those struggles have unfortunately carried over into the regular season.
There is virtually a 0% chance that he will continue near the .063/.200/.125 slash line that he has produced to this point with a -3 OPS+. Eventually, his bat will heat up and the rest of the Houston offense will follow suit.
That is essentially what Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report is predicting will happen, as he selected Alvarez as the AL’s starting designated hitter in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in his way-too-early predictions.
An All-Star in three straight years with three top-13 MVP finishes across the same span and a Silver Slugger Award won in 2022, he is too good of a hitter to not figure things out eventually.
Even the best players go through slumps, his is just occurring right out of the gate as he adjusts to life without Bregman and Tucker in the batting order as protection for him.