'Stacked' Triple-A Roster Could Bring Reinforcements to Struggling Astros Roster
The MLB Pipeline staff took a look at the best minor league affiliate teams for each organization across Major League Baseball, and for the Houston Astros, their most "stacked" roster was deemed to be Triple-A Sugar Land.
Perhaps that shouldn't be a surprise.
The Astros have consistently been at the bottom of farm system rankings during their dynastic run. Many of those players have gotten older and now reside at the upper levels of the pipeline. And Dana Brown hasn't been able to transform things on the farm just yet in the short amount of time he's been the general manager.
However, there is also a positive that comes with their Triple-A affiliate being filled with the most talent; reinforcements could be on the way for this struggling roster.
While it's too early to make a definitive statement about any team across the MLB, what Houston has done -- or hasn't done -- at the plate should be enough to make everyone nervous.
Entering play on Friday, the Astros have scored the second-fewest runs (38) in the sport. Their batting average (.208) is 24th, on-base percentage (.293) is 23rd and their slugging percentage (.291) is last.
This has not been the offensive juggernaut that Houston has employed for years.
But because their Triple-A team has players who are knocking on the door of the Major League roster, some changes could easily be made to help the Astros get back to that level so they can compete in the AL West and beyond.
"Sugar Land won the Triple-A and Pacific Coast League championships a year ago and has the talent to defend both titles. Brice Matthews and Jacob Melton have some of the best all-around tools in the system ... Shay Whitcomb and outfielder Pedro León (currently out with a strained left knee), who combined for 49 homers and 55 steals in Sugar Land," the MLB Pipeline team wrote about some of the position players.
Brice Matthews and Jacob Melton are prospects who fans are keeping their eye on.
Ranked second and third in their pipeline, respectively, those two could bring a different element to this lineup with some speed and power if they get called up.
MLB Pipeline also pointed out some of the top pitchers who are on the Triple-A roster, but barring injury, those players will have a harder time factoring in based on the overall strong showing that the entire unit has had to start the year.
How Houston decides to mix and match their Major League roster going forward will be seen, because if they do nothing to address what has taken place and the struggles continue, they won't have success this season.
Having a strong Triple-A affiliate gives them options, so it won't be a surprise to see some of those players get cycled into the mix at some point in 2025.