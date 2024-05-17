Suspended Houston Astros Pitcher Explains Why He Won’t Appeal Suspension
Tuesday night Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco was ejected from his start against the Oakland Athletics after a foreign substance check.
On Wednesday, Blanco received the minimum 10-game suspension. He decided not to appeal it, which would have allowed him to pitch later this week.
He explained why he opted to serve the suspension now in an interview with media on Thursday, including MLB.com.
"I wanted to get back and help the team as soon as possible," Blanco said.
The Astros had just implemented a six-man rotation, so by taking the suspension now Blanco will miss just one scheduled start.
He was removed from Tuesday’s game before the fourth inning when umpires found a sticky residue in his glove.
After the game, Blanco said that he rubbed rosin on his non-throwing elbow. Before the fourth inning, crew chief Laz Diaz examined the inside of his glove and determined that there was a foreign substance.
Blanco told reporters that he told Diaz it was rosin, but he said that Diaz responded, “This is not rosin.”
The starter said he knew the rules but didn’t know that he couldn’t put rosin on his non-throwing elbow. That is illegal, per MLB rules.
The right-hander also backed up the comments made by general manager Dana Brown about Blanco’s propensity to sweat. It was an especially sticky night in Houston on Tuesday. But even when it’s not that sticky in the city, Blanco said he sweats so much he usually wears three different jerseys during a game.
Blanco has been brilliant for the Astros, who have lost several starting pitchers due to injuries. He is 4-0 with a 2.09 ERA and threw his first career no-hitter on April 1.
Because he is now suspended, they must play with a 25-man roster and cannot replace him.