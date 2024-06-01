These Houston Astros Prospects Are Considered Their Best At Each Level
What propelled the Houston Astros to go on the dynastic run they're currently on was the strength of their farm system.
Not only did they draft talented players, but they developed them into becoming Major League stars.
They got away from that a bit during their chase of World Series titles, trading away many of their top prospects to bring in established help who aided them during their deep playoff runs.
Because of that, the Astros' farm system has been considered the worst in all of baseball the past couple years as they left their pipeline barren of top talent.
Still, the ones they've called upon have contributed in the MLB more often than not, something they need to continue happening as many of their current stars are slated to hit the open market in the next few seasons.
With that in mind, general manager Dana Brown was brought in to help rebuild their farm system.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report took a look at every team's pipeline and listed the top players across each affiliate.
For Houston, he has A.J. Blubaugh at Triple-A, Jacob Melton in Double-A, Luis Baez with High Single-A, Alonzo Tredwell at Single-A, and Brice Matthews in rookie ball.
Blubaugh is an interesting choice considering what Joey Loperfido did earlier this season in Triple-A to earn himself a promotion. Maybe that's the reason why Reuter went with the pitcher, but the slugger is now back in the minors.
Still, the 23-year-old right-hander is no slouch, listed as the Astros' No. 7 prospect after posting a career ERA of 4.25 across 42 appearances and 24 starts. He also is a high strikeout guy, fanning 183 batters across 163 innings pitched.
Melton is the organization's top ranked prospect and is expected to become the center fielder of the future with an expected call up date coming in 2025.
Baez is 20 years old and is already ranked No. 2 in their pipeline as he's shown an ability to hit for power and average at every stop.
Tredwell is another pitcher who made the list, and even though he's struggled in his first professional season with an 8.10 ERA across nine outings and eight starts, the 2023 second round pick has tons of talent.
Then there's Matthews who looks like a future star.
He's a stud athlete who can make an impact on the defensive side of things, while also projecting to be a solid hitter and base stealer throughout his career.