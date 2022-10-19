On This Day in Astros History: Altuve Walks Off the Yankees

Skip to main content

On This Day in Astros History: José Altuve Walks Off the New York Yankees

On Oct. 19, 2019, José Altuve hit a walk-off home run to send the New York Yankees home, and the Houston Astros to the World Series.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It is an auspicious day for the Houston Astros. On October 19, 2022, Houston begins their ALCS with the New York Yankees, but it was just three years ago that they ended the Yankees’ season in the ALCS on the same date. 

They were similarly matched teams then too. That year the Astros won 107 games en route to the American League's top seed, the Yankees won 103 and were the AL's no. two seed.

As of Oct. 19, 2022 things stand much the same, the Yankees are the two-seed and the Astros are the one-seed, albeit their regular season win totals were 99 and 106 respectively.

Houston hopes things will go the same on the field too. That day in 2019 the Astros took a 4-2 lead into the ninth inning, looking to clinch the AL Pennant with closer Roberto Osuna coming in to pitch.

But three batters in, he had given up a single, then a two-run homer to DJ LeMahieu — tie game. As the Astros went to take their cuts in the bottom half of the ninth, they were shortly down to two outs before George Springer worked a walk to keep the inning alive.

Scroll to continue

Read More

Then José Altuve stepped to the plate. He got a 2-1 slider from Yankee-closer Aroldis Chapman that hung on the outside part of the plate, and he didn't miss.

The ball ended up above the Crawford boxes in left-center, caroming off the wall and back onto the field where Altuve celebrated around home plate with his teammates.

The Astros had vanquished the Evil Empire, and they'll hope it wasn’t for the last time.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_13543345
News

On This Day in Astros History: Altuve Walks Off the Yankees

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18729446
Game Day

How to Watch Yankees and Astros ALCS Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18618260
News

Astros Set for Rematch with Yankees in ALCS

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_11690820
Prospects

Astros Prospect Ruppenthal Ripe for Success in Arizona Fall League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19140458
Opinions

Astros Should Prioritize Abreu in Free Agency This Winter

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18627382
News

Astros' Paredes Looks to Find Footing in Dominican Winter League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18844700
News

Report: White Sox Impressed by Astros Bench Coach Espada

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19177921
Opinions

Predicting the Astros ALCS Roster

By Kenny Van Doren