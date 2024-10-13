Inside the Astros

This Veteran First Base Slugger Could Become Real Option for Houston Astros

With first base needing to be upgraded, the Houston Astros could turn to a veteran first baseman this offseason.

Brad Wakai

Sep 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul Goldschmidt (46) plays his position against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park
Sep 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul Goldschmidt (46) plays his position against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Much of what the Houston Astros will do this offseason centers around the decision that Alex Bregman will make regarding his impending free agency.

He's discussed how he would like to return to the team that drafted him, but he's going to let his agent, Scott Boras, handle things that could drive the price out of the comfort zone the Astros are willing to offer.

If that's the case and he does leave, there will be plenty of holes the front office needs to address.

Outside of third base, the one clear need that has been present for two years is at the other corner infield position.

This was something Houston thought they solved prior to the 2023 season when they handed Jose Abreu a monster three-year, $58.5 million contract that shocked a lot of people around the league considering the age of the slugger.

However, the Astros were just looking to add a first baseman who could bring some solid defense and pop to the lineup, and since they didn't need him to be the focal point of this offense, they took a chance on him.

Well, that decision backfired, resulting in Houston outright releasing him in mid-June because of how poorly he was performing at the plate.

Because of that, the Astros relied on a bunch of different players at that position, shifting between Jon Singleton, backup catcher Victor Caratini, and prospects Shay Whitcomb and Zach Dezenzo.

They would like to bring in a full-time first baseman heading into 2025, and someone they could go after is free agent Paul Goldschmidt.

The connection is obvious considering he grew up in the area, but Houston might be a bit hesitant to spend money on an aging slugger based on what occurred with Abreu.

Still, the seven-time All-Star would be a clear upgrade over anything the Astros had last year based on the .245/.302/.414 slash line, 22 homers and 65 RBI he produced in a lineup that was average at getting on base.

This move wouldn't come without risks, though.

Goldschmidt finished with an OPS+ of 98 and a wRC+ of 100 that put him below and right on the league averages.

Perhaps a change of scenery to a team competing for a championship is what is needed for his career, especially since he would not have to carry Houston's offense like he largely had to with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He'll be a name to monitor throughout the winter and could be a real option they pursue.

