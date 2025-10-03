Three Free Agent Destinations for Astros' Pitcher Framber Valdez Emerge
For the first time in almost a decade, the Houston Astros are not in the MLB Playoffs. There were several factors as to why they missed out, but there is no doubt that they are facing a big offseason.
There are a lot of questions that the front office needs to answer, in what could be considered a big offseason in terms of rebuilding the roster with additions. There are going to be some subtractions as there is every offseason, and one player who the front office needs to figure out his future with the organization is pitcher Framber Valdez.
If he hits free agency, he is going to be one of the top, if not the top, sought-after pitchers on the market. The Astros would prefer to bring him back, but nothing is guaranteed. If he does enter free agency, three teams that would be destinations were revealed.
Three Free Agent Destinations Linked to Framber Valdez
Glenn Kaplan of The Sporting News named three teams that could attempt to sign Valdez should he enter free agency this winter: the New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, and Chicago Cubs. Of those three teams, only the Cubs made the playoffs, and they have advanced to the National League Division Series. The Mets and Orioles had disappointing seasons, and going after Valdez to solidify their rotation makes sense.
Valdez has been a rock for Houston at the top of the rotation, but losing him would be a big loss, and replacing him in a free agent market that doesn't have a lot of big-named arms would be difficult for Dana Brown to do.
Valdez went 13-11 in 2025 in 31 starts with a 3.66 ERA in 192 innings. He struck out 187 and walked 68. In his last performance of the season, he was dominant in an 11-5 win over the Athletics on Sept. 25. He went seven innings, allowing one run and striking out 10. He ended up leading a rotation that was hit with injuries this season.
If that was his last start for the Astros, it was a fitting one where he kept Houston's fading playoff hopes alive for another day. In the end, it was not enough to get his teammates back to the postseason, and now it is going to be a long winter.
Valdez had some issues on and off the field, which included calling out his manager, Joe Espada, and teammates. He also had the bizarre incident with catcher Cesar Salazar, where he crossed him up, which was not a good look.
If Valdez does leave this winter, he will be tough to replace, but he has been very good for the Astros during their playoff runs. If he does enter free agency, there are going to be several suitors with a lot of contenders in the mix. The three teams mentioned by Kaplan make sense, and if Valdez does leave, it will be for a contender, and adding a top-of-the-rotation arm is a move a lot of teams will be looking to make.