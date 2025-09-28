Astros Eliminated From Playoffs for First Time in a Decade
The Houston Astros were no longer in total control of their own destiny going into the final two games of the season. They needed help from the Texas Rangers if the Astros wanted to sneak into the final wild card spot for the American League. The ballclub needed the Rangers to come up with a series sweep of the Cleveland Guardians. If Texas was able to do this then the Astros still had a shot.
After the Rangers took night one from the Cleveland Guardians there was still hope. However, it wasn't meant to be. The Rangers came up short in game two and lost the game on a hit-by-pitch walk off which meant the Guardians were headed to the playoffs and the Astros were staying home. This will be the first time in 10 years that Houston is not going to be playing in October.
The last time the Astros missed the playoffs was at the end of the 2016 season, when they finished third overall in the division at 84-78. Between now and then, the Astros have been in three World Series and won two. Once returning to the playoffs after being snubbed in '16 the team went on to win it all the following year, maybe that will be true for next season.
The Struggles of the Astros Squad
With how the Astros have looked the last two weeks it might be good that they aren't playing next week, as they could have ended up being embarrassed this postseason. Their offense is lagging to say the least, and the team has only won one game in their last seven going into last night's matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
The team seemed to plummet off a cliff after destroying the rising Rangers squad. Houston demolished the Rangers in a three-game sweep, but then went to get swept by the Seattle Mariners who ran off with the AL West.
The Astros fell victim to the injured list in an extreme fashion this season, especially in the second half of the season. Unfortunately, at many times throughout the year, they had the most players in the MLB on the IL list. Even with all of the injuries, they came close to the playoffs, but they just couldn't quite cross that finish line.
Now there is nothing for the team to focus on, but the future. The Astros won't be headed to the postseason this year, but they have a winning caliber roster especially when healthy. There are weakness to look at this offseason and next year they hopefully won't leave their playoff hopes up to chance.