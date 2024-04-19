Inside the Astros

Three Houston Astros Stars Top Next MLB Free Agent Class

The Houston Astros could see some big names leave in this upcoming free agent class.

The Houston Astros could see a handful of star players on their way out in the upcoming free agent class.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden took a look at the upcoming free agent class and it is shaping up to be a huge one as he outlined the Top 100 players that could be available.

Houston has a couple of longtime players that might be on their way out. The three stars listed as possible free agents are Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman and Ryan Pressly.

The player with the highest potential value within his position group is Bregman, the highest ranked third baseman in free agency and second overall infielder.

The former MVP candidate has seen his batting average drop from the early part of his career, but still holds a lot of value.

The Astros worked out a huge extension with fellow infielder Jose Altuve over the offseason, but were unable to work one out with their franchise third baseman. It looks as though it might be time for Bregman to hit free agency and land a massive contract with a new team for the first time in his career.

Since being drafted second overall in the 2015 MLB draft, the New Mexico native has gone on to make two All-Star teams and win a Silver Slugger Award on the way to two world series wins.

The next likely free agent for Houston is Pressly, their former closer. The move to a set-up role when Josh Hader was brought in could lead to the right-handed pitcher forgoing his side of the mutual option for 2025 put into his contract.

Pressly has had a very slow start this season in his new role for the Astros. Through his first eight appearances, he has a 9.45 ERA.

Outside of two very likely free agents, Houston could have to deal with Verlander's interesting contract stipulation.

When the Astros brought Verlander back from the New York Mets, he was already under his current two-year contract. The future first-ballot Hall of Fame pitcher has a $35 million player option that he can cash in on if he pitches 140 innings this season.

To make matters more interesting, for the right-handed pitcher who started the season on the injured list to get that money, he will need to have a healthy season from here-on-out. He is expected to make his return on Friday against the Washington Nationals.

