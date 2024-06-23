Timeline for Houston Astros to Get Extension Done with Star 'Has Long Passed'
The Houston Astros geared up to go after another World Series championship this year.
Despite owner Jim Crane making it seem like all offseason they would stand pat and not make major additions, he changed his mind and allowed his front office to make Josh Hader the highest-paid reliever in MLB history.
With the superstar closer in the mix, they were the American League favorite to be in the Fall Classic.
So far, that prediction looks like anything but what could happen as they are three games below .500 entering Sunday and are 4.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot.
Still, a team with this much talent and pedigree can get hot and start rattling off wins, something they are currently doing as they are winners of four in a row and seven out of their last 10.
What's been impressive is that they're doing this without Kyle Tucker, who has progressed much slower in his injury recovery than initially expected.
Their star right fielder was a legitimate AL MVP candidate before getting hurt and being placed on the injured list. When he comes back, he'll add a whole other dimension to this Astros offense like he has done throughout his entire career.
Unfortunately, there's a possibility this is Houston's penultimate year with him in the mix.
With his club control expiring after the 2026 season, there is a good chance he hits the open market as one of the most sought after free agents based on what he has done across his four full seasons in the bigs.
Of course, there's always a chance the Astros and Tucker are able to work out a long-term extension that would keep him with the franchise, but there have been no talks on getting something done between the two sides after conversations fell through in 2021.
This prompted Chandler Rome of The Athletic to say he thinks it's way too late for Houston to get something favorable done with their right fielder.
"... the time to sign Tucker to an Astros-centric extension has long passed ... His representatives at Excel Sports Management will demand the sort of contract Crane has long been loath to give, beginning a saga that's played out across the past six seasons. George Springer, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Correa and Dallas Keuchel all lived it. All ended up elsewhere," he writes.
It sounds bleak, but that is the reality.
The time for this franchise to get something worked out with Tucker has long come and gone as his representation is going to advice him to get market value for what he's worth.
If Houston doesn't meet that level of compensation, then there's a good chance he'll be playing baseball elsewhere after next season.