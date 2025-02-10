Top Houston Astros Prospect Could Provide Much-Needed Outfield Production
The Houston Astros are arriving at the Palm Beaches spring training complex with more than a couple of questions to address.
The free agent saga that is Alex Bregman creates a trickle-down effect throughout the Astros roster. In search of outfield production in 2025, they may need to hand over the reins to top prospect Jacob Melton.
To understand the lengths the organization is willing to go to enhance their outfield offense, they are considering the possibility of playing Jose Altuve in left field.
Another option could be using Yordan Alvarez in the outfield. But they do not want to risk injury for the star slugger since he got banged up to close out last year.
Houston re-signed Ben Gamel to give themselves another option in left, while Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers are penciled into right field and center, respectively.
Unfortunately, none of the five players current outfield candidates — McCormick, Gamel, Meyers, Dubon and Taylor Trammell — are projected to slug over .400 or drive in more than 55 runs.
While this group will excel defensively and the Astros can rely on its pitching, they will need greater offensive production the the outfield to be competitive in the crowded AL West.
Enter the 24-year-old Melton.
The 6-foot-2, 208-pound second-round draft pick from Oregon State has the potential to be a future 20-20 player.
If Melton can hold his own as a non-roster invite this spring, why not give him a chance to play center field?
There is a good possibility that he does not start with the big league club on Opening Day, but will be likely to get playing time early into the season.
Melton has long been viewed as an outfielder of the future for this franchise, and after slashing .260/.314/.405 at Triple-A last year, he could be inline for a promotion if he showcases that type of production during the spring. With 30 stolen bases last season, he could add another dynamic element to the Astros lineup, which could also present him with an opportunity to be called up in 2025.
In a possible three-team race with the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, Houston is going to need their outfielders to perform above expectations.
Projections are one thing, but production is another.
There is little reason not to give Melton the opportunity to realize his potential in 2025.