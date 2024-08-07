Trade Deadline Drastically Reshaped Houston Astros’ Top 30 Prospects
There is no disputing that the Houston Astros took a big risk in the Yusei Kikuchi trade at the deadline. And there’s no disputing it had a serious impact on their farm system.
The Astros gave up three Top 30 prospects in the deal, which led to significant changes in Baseball America’s system rankings.
The Top 30 rankings reflect all of the trades that were made by the trade deadline. The new rankings also took into account players the Astros selected in the MLB Draft during All-Star weekend.
The Kikuchi trade made waves for the return the Toronto Blue Jays received. That included pitcher Jake Bloss, ranked No. 2 in the Astros’ system before the trade; outfielder Joey Loperfido at No. 5 and infielder Will Wagner at No. 19.
Bloss and Loperfido made their MLB debuts earlier this season and were two of the fastest risers in the organization based on the site’s preseason rankings.
The departures of those two players led to shortstop Brice Matthews — last year’s first-round pick — moving up to No. 2 in the rankings. Outfielder Jacob Melton remained the Astros’ top prospects. He was recently promoted to Triple-A Sugar Land.
The Astros also made more dips into their Top 30 prospects. They called up infielder Zach Dezenzo, who moved up to No. 5 after the trade, on Tuesday. Houston also called up its No. 26 prospect, outfielder Pedro Leon, last weekend.
One of the highest-rising prospects in the system based on preseason rankings was shortstop Shay Whitcomb who moved up to No. 16.
Astros that fell in the rankings after the first half included shortstop Camilo Diaz and outfielder Cesar Hernandez.
Additions to the Top 30 that were already in the system include infielder Jacob Amaya at No. 19, infielder Pascanel Ferraras at No. 22, shortstop Chase Jaworsky at No. 23, Leon at No. 26 and pitcher Ethan Pecko at No. 28.
If there is good news, five of Houston’s draft picks entered the Top 30, led by first-round pick Walker Janek at No. 3. Second-round pick and pitcher Ryan Forcucci at No. 6 and third-round pick and pitcher Parker Smith at No. 9.
Seventh-round pick and outfielder Joseph Sullivan was No. 29 while sixth-round pick and shortstop Caden Powell was No. 30.
Houston Astros Top 30 Prospects
(ranked by Baseball America as of Aug. 6)
*-selected in 2024 MLB Draft
1. Jacob Melton, OF
2. Brice Matthews, SS
3. Walker Janek*, C
4. Luis Baez, OF
5. Zach Dezenzo, 3B
6. Ryan Forcucci*, RHP
7. Zach Cole, OF
8. A.J. Blubaugh, RHP
9. Parker Smith*, RHP
10. Miguel Ullola, RHP
11. Michael Knorr, RHP
12. Alonzo Tredwell, RHP
13. Anderson Brito, RHP
14. Kenedy Corona, OF
15. Jose Fleury, RHP
16. Shay Whitcomb, SS
17. Rhett Kouba, RHP
18. Andrew Taylor, RHP
19. Jacob Amaya, SS
20. Colton Gordon, LHP
21. Trey Dombroski, LHP
22. Pascanel Ferreras, 2B
23. Chase Jaworsky, SS
24. Alimber Santa, RHP
25. Nehomar Ochoa, OF
26. Pedro Leon, OF
27. Waner Luciano, 3B
28. Ethan Pecko, RHP
29. Joseph Sullivan*, OF
30. Caden Powell*, SS