Two Houston Astros Stars Make 'Prospect Team of the Week'
The Houston Astros have been dominating Major League Baseball for the better part of the last decade with seven straight ALCS appearances, four World Series showings, and two championships.
They went on this run in large part due to their minor league pipeline after drafting and developing elite prospects who turned into great players in the MLB.
But to supplement their roster while they were in their championship window, the Astros sold off many of their top farmhands to get back established players who could help them win now.
That resulted in their pipeline consistently being viewed as one of the worst, and more times than not, the worst in all of Major League Baseball.
Still, it seems like whenever their top guys get called up they turn into immediate producers. The latest example of this was Jeremey Pena in 2022 when he won the ALCS and World Series MVPs by putting together an incredible postseason run.
Houston is hoping that might be the case with two of their current top prospects in Jacob Melton and Joey Loperfido who were both named to MLB's Prospect Team of the Week after their performances from April 22-28.
Melton went 9-24 with seven extra-base hits, three homers, and nine RBI while his fellow outfielder also went 9-24 with four extra-base hits, three homers, and three RBI.
Loperfido will be able to showcase what he can do at the next level as he reportedly is getting called up to the Astros after he has put on a power hitting clinic so far this year with 13 home runs that leads all of minor league baseball and a slugging percentage of .713.
Melton is ranked as Houston's No. 1 overall prospect while Loperfido is listed sixth.
General manager Dana Brown was largely hired by the Astros to start rebuilding their farm system as it seems like the Golden Era of this franchise might be coming to an end soon with Alex Bregman in the final year of his deal, Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker hitting free agency after 2025, and their past stars already departed.
Houston is hoping that Melton and Loperfido can continue to have this organization competing for championships for years to come.