Two Key Houston Astros Pitchers Continue Injury Rehab Work
Injured Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia threw 31 pitches in a bullpen session at Minute Maid Park on Monday, one of two injured starters the team is keeping tabs on in the hope that one or more can return soon.
The other is Justin Verlander. Another starter, Lance McCullers Jr., is no closer to resuming throwing.
Garcia was top of mind as manager Joe Espada told local media that the right-hander got as high as 91 mph on the radar gun during the session. Also notable is that Garcia mixed in some changeups during the session.
What isn’t clear is when Garcia might resume a rehab assignment.
Garcia had made two rehab appearances after going to the Astros’ Florida Complex League team to throw his first live pitches on June 28. That day he threw a perfect inning and struck out two hitters.
After that, he returned to Texas and pitched for Double-A Corpus Christi on July 4 against San Antonio. Garcia went 1.1 innings and gave up four runs and two home runs.
He hasn’t been back to the minors or to the FCL since, as the Astros have kept him close to home so he can continue to work in bullpen sessions. He also threw a bullpen during the All-Star break.
He hasn’t pitched in a Major League game since last year. He started six games before he left his May 1 start with right elbow discomfort. He underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the rest of the season. He was 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA before the injury.
Verlander has dealt with neck stiffness for the last month, which came up after a June 9 start. He didn’t go on the injured list until June 18, as the Astros were hopeful it was a short-term issue.
But it wasn’t. He threw all of his pitches during a recent throwing session and he is expected to throw another bullpen on Wednesday. It’s not clear if that will allow him to take the next step, which would probably be a rehab assignment as he’s been out for a month.
He’s made 10 starts this season and is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA.
As for McCullers, well, he still isn’t throwing. The Astros shut him down in late June as he wasn’t making progress. He’s been to a doctor for a check of his arm and there is no structural damage. But for now, he’s shut down.
Last year he suffered a muscle strain in his right arm during spring training. The Astros shut him down, but the injury never healed due to a bone spur. Then, last June he had surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right arm and remove the spur.