Two Veteran Astros Minor League Pitchers Declare for Free Agency
The Houston Astros are already starting to lose players to free agency. The names are familiar, but they didn’t produce much in the Majors in 2025.
These free agents are different than others. They’re not prospects. They are players that have more than one career outright remaining on their resume and/or at least three years of Major League service time. They must also have been outrighted from the team’s 40-man roster during the season and not added back to the MLB roster. But, because they’re considered minor league players, they can hit free agency now instead of waiting for Major League free agency to start next month.
At least two Houston Astros pitchers qualified and have opted to test free agency now and have done so, per MLB Trade Rumors — pitchers Nick Hernandez and Jordan Weems.
About Nick Hernandez and Jordan Weems
Hernandez, a right-hander, was up and down between the Astros and Triple-A Sugar Land all season. Houston designated him for assignment last weekend. He did not accept the option back to Sugar Land and is a free agent. In 10 games with Houston, he had a 5.06 ERA with 11 strikeouts and eight walks in 10.2 innings.
With Sugar Land, he went 4-5 with a 2.12 ERA in 46 games. He struck out 63 and walked 22 in 46.2 innings. He had eight holds and 11 saves in 13 chances. Batters hit just .156 against him. But his success at the minor league level never translated to the Majors in the Astros’ bullpen.
Hernandez was the Astros’ eighth-round pick in 2016 out of Houston. But he made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres in 2023, as he pitched two games. He re-joined Houston in 2024, and he had a 7.88 ERA in five games. In 17 MLB games he hasn’t recorded a decision, with a 7.06 ERA, with 26 strikeouts and 13 walks in 21.2 innings.
Weems, also a right-hander, pitched in four games for the Astros in 2025, as he went 0-1 with a 14.54 ERA. He allowed seven earned runs in 4.1 innings, with no strikeouts and three walks. Batters hit .450 against him. He pitched 39 games in the Astros’ system, going 5-2 with a 4.44 ERA in 39 games, with five holds and one save in two chances. He struck out 49 and walked 23 in 46.2 innings.
Houston designated Weems for assignment on Aug. 18, outrighted him to Sugar Land on Aug. 20 and he elected free agency last weekend. He was never added back to the MLB roster. He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the third round in 2011 out of Columbus High School in Columbus, Ga. He has previously pitched for the Athletics, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals since he made his debut in 2020.