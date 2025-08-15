Astros Key Takeaways After Claiming Series Victory over Red Sox
The Houston Astros are holding on for dear life for the top of their division after a 2-1 series victory over the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park, which wrapped up earlier this week.
After Boston swept Houston in their meeting in Beantown earlier this month, the Astros needed a series win. Houston managed to overcome a shelling in the second game of the series, losing 14-1, before claiming the deciding third game.
Solid Showcases from Javier and Brown
Cristian Javier pitched in his first Major League game of the season after spending the entire season on the 60-day injured list as he recovered from Tommy John surgery last year. After five games on rehab assignment in the minor leagues, Houston activated him on Monday and started him in the series opener.
He posted a strong game, given the injury he was recovering from, as he threw five innings, struck out five and gave up Alex Bregman's two-run home run in the first inning. After that, he settled down and kept Houston in the game.
Hunter Brown has been one of the best starting pitchers that the American League this season and he came through for the Astros in the third game when needed that game to win the series. He pitched into the seventh inning and allowed one earned run and three walks.
The starting rotation got immediately deeper and, potentially, better with the return of Javier. Game two starter Spencer Arrighetti made just his fourth start of the season, as he held the Red Sox to one hit, two runs and five walks in five innings before the game got out of control.
Issues Inside the Bullpen
The bullpen was a collective issue throughout the series, the Astros' first without their All-Star closer, Josh Hader, who is now on the injured list. The bullpen gave up far more runs than expected, most notably in the 13-run loss. Even in Houston's series-ending 7-6 loss, the bullpen allowed four runs.
Héctor Neris recorded just two outs on Monday, as he allowed three runs, along with a home run. Steven Okert relieved him and later allowed a home run.
The bullpen truly fell apart in the second game. Colton Gordon threw two innings, allowing six hits and five runs, including a homer by Roman Anthony in the eighth. But the game spiraled out of control well before he headed onto the field. Shawn Dubin recorded one out before Gordon came on in the sixth.
The Astros were able to bounce back after the 14-1 loss and take the series which is a huge victory in itself. The club will stay in Houston for a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles as they try to hold onto a lead in the division over the Seattle Mariners.