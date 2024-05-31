Inside the Astros

Updates on Pair of Injured Houston Astros Relievers Do Not Sound Positive

If the new information is any indication about what is to come, the Houston Astros could be without two of their starting pitchers for an extended period of time.

Brad Wakai

May 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) walks in the dugout before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park.
May 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) walks in the dugout before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Astros entered Spring Training feeling good about themselves.

Not only had they made some fairly unexpected roster upgrades during the offseason, they also made sure to keep their franchise legend Jose Altuve under contract until the day he decides to hang up his cleats.

Really, the only thing with a question mark surrounding it was the future of Alex Bregman entering his contract year.

That quickly changed when Justin Verlander and Jose Urquidy started the season on the injured list and the Astros completely crumbled with their inexperienced rotation.

They've had some slow starts before, but this felt like something completely different.

Houston put themselves in such a large hole that it would be almost historic to make the playoffs based on how far below .500 they once were, but this team is full of established stars with championship pedigree.

However, it seems like they might be fighting an uphill battle for the remainder of the year based on some new information coming out regarding their injured starters Urquidy and Cristian Javier.

On Wednesday, manager Joe Espada said both players are "getting opinions from other doctors" after they were examined on Monday and underwent imaging on Tuesday. The results from the tests and imaging have not been made public yet.

Both Urquidy and Javier are sidelined with discomfort in their right forearms.

Based on them wanting to get a second opinion, it seems like whatever those tests showed was not positive and there's a chance the Astros will be without both starters for an extended period of time.

Urquidy has missed the entire season so far with this right forearm issue. It seemed like he was close to returning before something flared up, causing the further examinations to be done.

That's what happened with Javier, as well.

After having a bullpen session scheduled, he was unable to throw because of the discomfort, causing Houston to move him to the injured list.

If this saga takes a turn for the worse, the Astros are going to be down two of their established arms in their rotation, having to rely on inexperienced pitching alongside Verlander and Framber Valdez again.

