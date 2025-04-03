Watch: Former Astros Slugger Hits First Home Run With New Team
The Houston Astros parted ways with one of their most beloved players of the past decade this past offseason, when two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman signed a three-year $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.
The longtime Astros third baseman went elsewhere after the two sides failed to come to an agreement that would keep the fan favorite in Houston long term.
Bregman left the team that drafted him and where he became a two-time All Star, Gold Glove winner and Silver Slugger.
While the move caused some division within the fan base, it was clear the Astros had no interest in extending Bregman the amount of money he was looking for as a free agent. This opened the door for the Red Sox to slot the slugger into their revamped lineup in efforts to get back to the postseason.
Over his first six games in a Boston uniform, Bregman had gotten off to a relatively slow start without putting a ball over the fence.
All of that changed on Thursday afternoon when the former Astros star exploded for a three-hit, three-RBI performance where he also recorded his first home run for his new team when he hit an absolute blast over the left field wall.
The no-doubter opened up scoring for Boston in what wound up being an 8-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles for the team's third win of the 2025 campaign.
It's clear that both Bregman and Houston thought parting ways would be best for both sides, but having a long-time franchise cornerstone leave for another team is always going to be a sour spot for fans.
If the long-time stalwart ends up leading his new team to postseason success, then that would be rubbing salt in the wound.
Only time will tell how many more home runs Bregman has as a member of the Red Sox, but regardless of what the total ends up being, sights like these are sure draw a bit of envy from Astros fans everywhere.