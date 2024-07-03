What Could the Houston Astros Expect in an Alex Bregman to Yankees Trade?
The Houston Astros are expected to be a very busy team ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month. However, they're also a team that will help decide how the deadline goes.
Dana Brown will have to choose whether the Astros are going to try to acquire more talent or sell off some of their own.
Should they choose to sell, Houston will have a lot of teams around the league calling with interest. One of the main players that has been mentioned as a potential trade target is star third baseman Alex Bregman.
Bregman would be a great addition for many different contenders around baseball. The New York Yankees have been linked as one of the teams that could have interest in acquiring him.
If the Astros do look to trade Bregman to the Yankees, what could their return look like?
Recently, The Athletic suggested a potential trade between Houston and New York. In that trade, they had the Yankees sending Will Warren and Clayton Beeter to the Astros in exchange for Bregman.
"This may be an overpay for a rental, but the Yankees have what the Astros need: starting pitching. But is it even possible for the two rivals to link up for a player associated with the 2017 Astros?"
Warren is currently the No. 7 ranked prospect in the New York farm system. Beeter is ranked as the No. 13 prospect.
Both players could end up being big league contributors for Houston. The two players would be far from a guarantee, but it's a decent return that could yield good results.
During the 2024 season with the Astros, Bregman has played in 81 games. He has hit .248/.306/.396 to go along with nine home runs and 37 RBI. Those numbers would be an excellent pickup for the Yankees and would give them a nice upgrade at third base.
There are plenty of other teams around the league that would have interest in Bregman. New York might even be willing to pay more than this trade package if a bidding war occurs.
All of that being said, with the MLB trade deadline coming up quickly, Houston will need to make a decision on their direction soon. If they choose to sell, Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and potentially other players could be made available on the market.