Why Astros Could Be Top Landing Spot for Yankees Slugger This Winter
The Houston Astros continue to be locked in a tight race with the Seattle Mariners in the American League West, with the team still trying to overcome a plethora of injuries.
Players missing time has unfortunately been the top storyline for the Astros this season, but the team is still hanging on in the AL West despite a lot of key players being out. Fortunately, Yordan Alvarez has finally made his return to the lineup, and he is the caliber of player that can change things quickly for the team.
The star slugger is one of the best hitters in the game when healthy, and his presence has been severely missed at times. At the trade deadline, Houston attempted to bolster their lineup with a couple of moves, but this is still a unit that could use some help.
While Alvarez could drastically change things, making some improvements over the winter to the unit will likely be a priority.
Recently, Mark Feinsand of MLB wrote about the Astros being a potential fit for New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger in free agency.
One of the ripple effects from Houston trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs was that the Cubs basically gave Bellinger away to the Yankees for not much to clear his contract. That is a move that has worked out well for both Bellinger and New York, with the slugger having an excellent campaign.
So far in 2025, he has slashed .279/.331/.501 with 25 home runs and 79 RBI. The thought was that when the Yankees acquired him, his smooth left-handed swing would play well in Yankee Stadium, and that has certainly been the case.
Is Bellinger a Good Fit?
Due to the slugger having an excellent season, he will likely be testing the free agency market this winter and should be poised for a nice contract. While the offensive numbers are very strong, he has also played well defensively in multiple outfield positions for New York. Furthermore, he can also play first base.
For the Astros, while they did recently just sign Christian Walker to a significant deal to be their first baseman, they do have some spots in the outfield that could make pursuing Bellinger worthwhile.
Adding another left-handed bat to pair with Alvarez and help balance out the lineup is a need for the team, and Bellinger’s ability to play multiple positions well is a plus. Houston would certainly be wise to pursue the talented slugger from the Yankees over the winter if he does become available.