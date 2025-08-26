Astros Officially Activate Yordan Alvarez Off Injured List in Seismic Roster Move
Yordan Alvarez is back for the Houston Astros.
It took roughly 100 games, but the superstar slugger has returned to the lineup on Aug. 26 to play his first Major League Baseball game since May 2 after he suffered a hand injury that kept him on the shelf for longer than anyone had imagined.
Alvarez's comeback was not without ups and downs, with the original diagnosis of inflammation later being changed to him having a fracture. That was discovered when he began his first attempt at making his return, only for him to suffer multiple setbacks.
But when the Astros felt like he was healthy enough to go on a rehab assignment, Alvarez's body was able to withstand the rigors of playing baseball, allowing the team to feel comfortable enough to activate him off the 60-day injured list.
As a result, multiple roster moves were made in conjunction with the star's activation.
Top prospect Brice Matthews was sent back to Triple-A Sugar Land, which wasn't a surprise considering he was recalled to the big league roster on Aug. 21 but didn't see time in a single game during that span.
Additionally, right-handed pitcher AJ Blubaugh was recalled from Triple-A, with left-handed pitcher John Rooney being placed on the 15-day injured list. Infielder Brendan Rodgers was returned from his rehab assignment, so he could start appearing in games down the stretch, too.
Astros Insert Yordan Alvarez Right Into Lineup and Left Field
But the big one is Alvarez's return, something that should completely transform this offense going forward as one of the best hitters in the sport makes his return to a lineup that has been in desperate need of a left-handed-hitting threat.
Something that stands out even more is the fact that Houston is comfortable enough with Alvarez's health that they have inserted him into left field for his first game back, getting him into the action both with his bat and glove.
Coming into the season, the Astros were planning on using him less often on defense because they felt he wore down a bit during the latter stages of the 2024 campaign because he played so many games in the outfield.
Whether it's because there is only a month left in the regular season and the fear of wearing down is no longer there or because they feel like him getting action in the field will help him get back up to speed quicker, it's notable that he is getting thrown right into the fire.
As a result, Jose Altuve is operating in the designated hitter role for Tuesday's opener against the Colorado Rockies, something that has been the case more often coming down the final stretch of the campaign as Houston tries to save the veteran's legs and ignite his offense.
How Alvarez might look in his first game back is anyone's guess, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him immediately remind everyone that he is one of the sport's premier hitters.